Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Sell

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.