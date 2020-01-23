Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIM. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $7.36 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

