Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

