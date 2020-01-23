Zacks Investment Research Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

