Zacks Investment Research Lowers Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Strong Sell

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Store Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STOR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 73,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Store Capital has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.