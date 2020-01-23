Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Buy

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $332.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings hold promise. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $312.90. The stock had a trading volume of 295,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $317.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.