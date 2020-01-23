Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 326,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,472,000 after purchasing an additional 145,829 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 358,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.16.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

