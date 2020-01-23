ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading Up 3.3%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

