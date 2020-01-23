Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,389. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.