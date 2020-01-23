ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $7.50. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 26,717 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTCOY shares. Nomura lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

