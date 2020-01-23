Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,002,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

