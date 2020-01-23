Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,089 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

