Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

