Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 37,307 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

