$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. Mobileiron posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MOBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 686,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

