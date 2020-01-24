-$0.04 EPS Expected for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

NASDAQ ATNM remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 1,688,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,081. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

