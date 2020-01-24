$0.13 EPS Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Camtek posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 246.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.