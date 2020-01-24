-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Senesco Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Shares of NYSE:ELOX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 274,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Senesco Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.74.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

