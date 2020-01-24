$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

MSC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 2,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

