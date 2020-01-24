-$0.43 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,511. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

