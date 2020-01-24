-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 279,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,481. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

