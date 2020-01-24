$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132,855 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,220. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

