$0.70 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.77. Stericycle reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,079. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

