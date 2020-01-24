$0.93 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.62. 1,221,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

