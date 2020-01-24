-$0.99 EPS Expected for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($0.66). Intelsat reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($6.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($6.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of I traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $879.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

