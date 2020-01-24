$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

