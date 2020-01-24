$1.35 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.35. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 33.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $2,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,237. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

