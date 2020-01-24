$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.47. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 131,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

