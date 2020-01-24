$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.47. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 131,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit