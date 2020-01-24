$104.35 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $104.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.01 million and the highest is $104.68 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $511.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.71 million to $512.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $549.20 million, with estimates ranging from $547.97 million to $550.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $6,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,322. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

