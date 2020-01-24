1,068 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $220.02. 1,662,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

