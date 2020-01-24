1,107 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.34. 522,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,327. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

