11,120 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.89. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.19 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

