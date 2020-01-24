$120.97 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will report $120.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.88 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $102.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $464.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $464.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $495.12 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $497.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:HABT remained flat at $$13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 52.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 38.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

