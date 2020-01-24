1,695 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 146,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

