1,793 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.