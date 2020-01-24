1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

