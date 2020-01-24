$2.04 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.13. 2,736,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $138.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.