$2.89 EPS Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post $2.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $122.58 and a one year high of $155.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

