21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

VNET traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 13,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,628. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

