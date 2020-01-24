21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
VNET traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 13,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,628. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.