25,723 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,191. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

