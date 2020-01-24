2,790 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 9,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,920. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

