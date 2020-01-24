$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. Insiders sold a total of 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 75,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 250,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 207,022 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 1,237,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

