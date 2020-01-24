$364.49 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $364.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.60 million and the lowest is $360.38 million. Vectrus posted sales of $329.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 99,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Vectrus has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $58.13.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $12,561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 74.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

