39,534 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

FTXO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,033. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

