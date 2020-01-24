3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

