$400.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report sales of $400.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $356.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7,583.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,103.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 368,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.