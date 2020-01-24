418 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 1,279,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

ICE opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

