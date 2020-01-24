491 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,096.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QCOM opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

