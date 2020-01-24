5,389 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.38. 6,412,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

