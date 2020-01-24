$669.06 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to post sales of $669.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.12 million and the highest is $680.00 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $755.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,269,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.